HAILEY, Idaho — A cow moose in central Idaho found itself in a surprising situation while foraging for food Saturday.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose broke through a window well and fell into a basement. Wildlife officers tried to herd the moose upstairs and out the front door, but she charged the officers several times.

Around 3 a.m., a wildlife manager brought in narcotics to sedate the moose. Officers carried it up the stairs and out the door. It woke up in the street, groggy and confused but free.

Sheriff’s deputies said deep snow has brought wildlife into town looking for food.

This is the second time in two years that conservation officers had to coax a big animal from a basement in Hailey. In December 2015, they rescued a cow elk that fell through a window well and found itself in the same situation. The elk walked up the stairs on its own with some prodding from officers.