COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested Tuesday after he threatened coworkers with a gun, then led officers on a foot chase in an attempt to escape.

Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of South Wahsatch Avenue near Fountain Boulevard around 10 a.m. after reports of an employee threatening other coworkers with a gun.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Michael Gentles, fled the scene before officers arrived but he later returned when police left.

The business manager called police again. When officers arrived, they saw Gentles in the suspect vehicle as he tried to flee on Nevada Avenue.

Gentles later abandoned the car due to heavy traffic near Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue and fled on foot.

After a short foot chase, officers apprehended Gentles in the 800 block of South Tejon Street.