COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he robbed a convenience store and broke into cars in a grocery store parking lot Monday evening, according to police.

Police said around 8:20 p.m., they were called to investigate a robbery at the Everyday convenience store on North Circle Drive just south of Constitution Avenue. The victim told police the suspect had gone into the management office and taken money. While the suspect was in the office, the victim left the store and locked the suspect inside. The suspect ran out an emergency exit and got into his car, according to police.

An officer tried to stop the suspect as he left the parking lot, but was unsuccessful. A few minutes later, another officer saw the suspect run a red light at Union Boulevard and Woodmen Road. The officer didn’t chase the suspect or try to stop him.

Then, around 9:10 p.m., police got a call about a man breaking into cars and acting suspicious at the Albertsons on Union Boulevard. The suspect, 27-year-old Neil Montoya, was arrested without further incident. Officers determined he was the same person who had robbed the convenience store, according to police.