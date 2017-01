FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A member of the U.S. Armed Forces was arrested Friday on the charge of sexual assault on a child under 15.

The Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of 26-year-old James Anthony Walker of Florence stemmed from an investigation in which he was reported to have been “sexting” with a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say it ultimately led to a sexual relationship with her when she was 14-years-old.

Detectives began the investigation in September 2016 and only recently obtained an arrest warrant.

Walker, a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, was taken into custody by agents of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Carson.

He was transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, where he is being held on a no-bond warrant.

He is being held on a no-bond warrant.