COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vaccinations – a solution doctors recommend to stop the spread of the disease.

“The Colorado state actually mandates getting that and if you decide to opt-out for reasons, you’re supposed to have very reasons for opting out. And unfortunately, a lot of times parents aren’t really held accountable for that,” said Jack Sharon, medical director of Emergency Services at Penrose St. Francis Medical Center.

Health officials are concerned about the rise in mumps, a viral infection that can cause painful swelling in the glands of the cheek and jaw, and can include other symptoms like fevers, fatigue and headaches.

We’re just one month into the new year, but we’re already catching up to the state’s total number last year at 17 mumps cases to now 14 cases in Colorado.

The U.S. saw more than 5,000 cases in 2016 – the highest in the last 10 years.

State department officials say the 5-year average is 5.6 cases per year.

Nationally, last year alone, there were more than 5,000 cases of the mumps, with 8 states reporting more than 100 cases.

“Some people are thinking some of that’s due to folks that don’t get vaccinated, especially children that may not get vaccinated. The other thing is just the close contact that people are living in these days. That increases your risk of getting mumps with sharing utensils, or sharing cups, or not washing your hands; it’s basically spread by saliva,” Sharon said.

While the vaccine is 88 percent effective, it cuts down your risk by nearly 9 times of getting mumps.

“Certainly it’s a disease that’s much more preventable. The more people that have the vaccine – there’s something called ‘herd immunity’ – the more people that have it, the less likely there is to be a significant outbreak because they helped to stop the disease from spreading,” Sharon said.

Doctors recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for children, with the first dose between 12 to 15 months and the second between ages four to 6.

There are no reported cases of mumps in El Paso County.