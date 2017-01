COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire officials have raised the fire danger to ‘moderate’ within the city due to a lack of precipitation along the Front Range.

Officials say they’ve seen an increase of grass fires in the month of January throughout the county.

“We are here to partner and assist you in understanding your wildfire risk,” said Christina Randall, Wildfire Mitigation Administration for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The Colorado Springs Wildfire Mitigation Team provides free consultations. If you live in the wildland urban interface (WUI), a wildfire mitigation specialist can come out to your home and help show you what you can do to reduce your wildfire risk.

>> Click here to see if your home falls into the WUI and to see your property’s wildfire risk.

The fire department urges residents to take advantage of the good weather and to get outside and do mitigation work.

To schedule a free consultation, contact Amy Sylvester, Education and Outreach Program Coordinator at 719-385-7342.