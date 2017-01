Related Coverage Police investigating attempted abduction in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl who was walking home from school Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Picture Show movie theater on Academy Boulevard. Police said the girl was walking home from school when the man ordered her to get into his car. When the girl refused, the man got out, grabbed her by the jacket, and tried to pull her into the car. She escaped his grasp and ran away.

The girl told police she saw the man driving around the parking lot, as if he was looking for her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall and “fat,” according to police. He had a thorns tattoo across his neck. He was wearing a white v-neck t-shirt and black jeans.

The car was described as a dirty white late 2000s sedan. It had a Colorado license plate possibly containing the numbers “40.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).