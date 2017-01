COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fifth grade students throughout Colorado are invited to enter a coloring contest hosted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in honor of missing children across the country.

It’s all part of a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The poster theme is “Bring Our Missing Children Home” and will feature the artistic talents of children throughout the country.

The DOJ will announce the winner at the annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 25, 2017.

The winner gets to attend the special ceremony along with his or her teacher and parents.

In addition to the DOJ ceremony, the CBI will also recognize the top three Colorado students for their winning poster entries at another event in May.

All Colorado posters must be submitted to the CBI at the following address:

CBI

Attn: Poster Contest

690 Kipling St. Ste. 4000

Denver, CO 80215

The deadline to submit posters is by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

The national office will not accept any entries.

>> Click here for more information.