DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl inside a home in Highlands Ranch Monday.

Deputies responded to the home on Crestmore Way around 7:30 a.m.,, where they found the body of 39-year-old Cristi Benavides and a girl inside.

The scene was immediately secured by deputies.

Officials say Benavides was temporarily living at the home.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the community at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.