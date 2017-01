FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were arrested after leading deputies on a highway chase Wednesday, January 25.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies were responding to a report of a stolen Honda Accord traveling on MacKenzie Avenue in Cañon City. Authorities were able to find the stolen car and pull over the suspect on Highway 50.

As deputies were arresting the driver, 21-year-old Christopher Caisey Francis, the passenger managed to slide into the driver seat and speed away.

Deputies chased the second suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nya Sundance Quintana-Tutt, into the southeast part of Cañon City. After a short chase, Quintana-Tutt turned into a private parking area off Raynolds Avenue with no outlet.

Deputies say as he was trying to escape, he collided with a patrol car, severely damaging the stolen car and the patrol car.

Another sheriff’s car was also damaged. The crash ended the pursuit.

Quintana-Tutt was arrested after the chase. Authorities say he had a minor nose bleed after the car’s airbag deployed. He was treated at a local hospital.

No deputies were injured.

Both men are being held on no-bond holds.