COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a registered sex offender who has been caught peeping into windows of homes in southwestern Colorado Springs.

Police said Troy Alan Deck, 47, is wanted for invasion of privacy, which is a felony. Police said he has been peeping into homes along Sommerlyn Road, which is in the area of South Nevada Avenue and Cheyenne Road, since November. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday. Police said he is a registered sex offender.

Deck is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brownish-gray hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may live on Rice Drive in Colorado Springs, and may drive a white 2006 Lexus IS-250 sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).