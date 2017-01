TOKYO — Sushi lovers, go ahead and take a break and break off a piece of that Kit Kat sushi bar!

The first street-facing Kit Kat specialty shop is set to open in Tokyo Thursday.

To celebrate, the store will be selling very special Kit Kat sushi.

It will come in three flavors – maguro (tuna), tamago (egg) and uni (sea urchin).

The Kit Kat sushi will only be around for a limited time.