HOUSTON, Texas — Super Bowl Opening Night is all about having fun with the fans and the media from all over the world.

FOX21’s Alison Mastrangelo gives you a look into Media Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where she got to chat with players on both teams.

She even talked fashion with Cooper Manning – who was donning a money suit at the event – and sang a duet with Kel from the hit show Kenan & Kel.