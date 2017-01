COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after a two-car crash that happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. on I-25 near the Fillmore exit.

Police say a silver Land Rover was speeding on I-25 when it encountered a red Toyota changing lanes. The Toyota clipped the Land Rover, causing the Land Rover to lose control.

The Land Rover then hit the center median, causing it to flip several times onto the northbound I-25 lanes where it finally came to rest, according to authorities.

The driver of the Land Rover, later identified as Logan Smiley, was apprehended after leading officers on a short foot chase.

Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in this crash.

Northbound I-25 was shut down at Fillmore due to the extensive amount of debris that covered about 100 yards. It reopened around 4 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.