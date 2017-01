COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County kids are getting to check out some big rigs at the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck weekend.

Kids got the chance to climb all over more than 40 trucks, all in a safe location for the little ones to explore.

“All of our truck drivers have removed the keys, unplugged the batteries, locked the engines so the kids can on some of the vehicles… they can still honk the horns and turn the sirens on,” said event chair Amy Saxby.

“They can even move the gears and the shifters but the vehicles aren’t going anywhere.”

You can still check out the trucks today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center on North Nevada.