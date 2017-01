COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of people gathered in front of City Hall Sunday protesting the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines.



Last week President Trump signed an executive order to revive construction on both pipelines.

“Resist, rise up, keep the pipeline down,” chanted the numerous people in opposition of the pipelines who carried signs and marched through downtown hoping to bring more awareness to the environmental impact the pipelines could have.

“I think it’s just very important,” said Sarah Meider, a protestor. “We can’t afford for our fresh water to be compromised in any way.”

“This executive order is a clear signal that he puts big oil ahead of public health and the environment,” added Dennis Apuan, a former Colorado representative.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other Native American groups have also been protesting the project which they say threatens water supply and disrupts sacred burial grounds.

“I went up to veterans with Standing Rock in the beginning of December and we were up there marching with the tribe,” said Kevin Mcente, another protester. “We got stuck in a blizzard up there and they took care of us, kept us alive and great people.”

The proposed eleven hundred Dakota Access Pipeline would carry oil from North Dakota to refineries and pipeline networks in Illinois. President Trump however saying that both pipelines are subject to renegotiation.

“The fact that he says he’s for the American people is a joke when you consider that we are compromising one of our greatest natural resources,” said Meider.

The project was successfully blocked in December but with new orders under way those in opposition will continue to fight it.

“People need to come together on the issue,” said Mcede. “It’s not right versus left. This is people need to get involved in this, this is about our planet, it’s not about right versus left.”

President Trump’s order for the Keystone XL pipeline suggests the company resubmit its application. Once submitted, the US State Department has 60 days to reach a decision.