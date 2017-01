COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season!

Girl Scouts nationwide kicked off the beginning of cookie sales Sunday.

In Colorado Springs, 15-year-old Alexis Niles with Troop 864 stood alongside stacked boxes of Thin Mints and Trefoils galore outside the EntertainMart near Platte Avenue and Academy Boulevard.

“The Thin Mints and Samoas are probably the most popular, then the Tagalongs,” said Niles.

Her favorite? “The Thin Mints,” she said as she pointed to the green box.

This year, Girl Scouts celebrates 100 years of cookie sales and is offering the new S’mores cookies – graham cracker sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during an average season.

Cookies are $4 per box or you can score 5 for $20, excluding the new S’mores and Toffee-tastic cookies.

>> Click here to find cookies near you!

>> Click here to find out more on the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.