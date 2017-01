COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City is in need of a face-lift after a fire broke out Friday, January 27, damaging the stage.

The stage is used as an outdoor music venue at events around the park like Taste of OCC, Territory days, and the Mad Hatter.

A fundraiser has been started by the Old Colorado City Foundation.

To make a donation head to http://www.oldcoloradocityfoundation.org/make-a-donation/.