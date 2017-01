COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A grass fire in east Colorado Springs is getting under control and mop up operations are underway, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It started Sunday just before noon near South Carefree and Homestead Park.

Both east and westbound traffic on South Carefree remains closed as CSFD and CSPD remain in the area.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.