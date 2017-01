COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges after he passed out then later hit a police car in an attempt to evade authorities early Saturday.

Police responded to the area of Half Turn Road and Academy Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. after reports of a man sleeping in his car in the roadway.

A caller told officers the driver had woken up and left the area in a silver sedan.

Police say the car was spotted in the 3600 block of Haven Circle near Host Lane.

When officers approached the car, they found the driver asleep, or passed out.

According to authorities, when they tried to wake the man up, he put his car in reverse and drove into the police car, causing minor damage.

Police say the suspect fled the area but was later apprehended by authorities.

The suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident, was arrested for hit and run, DUI and other traffic-related charges.

No injuries were reported.