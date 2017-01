COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to sexually assault a woman in her home Friday night.

It happened just after 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Bayfield Way near Quail Lake Circle.

Detectives say the victim was at her home when the suspect forced his way inside and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman fought the suspect off and he fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall. Police say he has a thin build with a disheveled look. He has dirty blonde hair, green eyes and facial hair. He also appeared to have long facial features and a gauge in at least one of his ears.

Police say he may have sustained scratches or injuries to his face or body as as result of the struggle with the victim.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.