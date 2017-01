COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Protests across the country grew Saturday as President Donald Trump’s crackdown on refugees from seven Muslim majority nations took effect.

President Trump is billing the decision as a necessary stop to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists.” The immigration ban is the 14th executive order signed so far just eight days into his presidency.

“The temporary ban on refugees catches us in a place where we’re wondering how can all of these assaults on human rights occur in such a short period of time,” said Rosemary Lytle, the President of the NCAAP state conference of Colorado.

The order puts a 90 day ban on travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya or Yemen and a 120 day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

“What happens to one part of our community affects us all,” said Lytle. “So we’ve been standing in solidarity for the coming of this moment when one part of us might be threatened directly.”

Despite holding permanent residency or other visas, foreign born U.S. residents traveling outside the United States could now be stuck overseas. Others traveling before Friday’s decision are now being detained at U.S. airports.

“It is a sad day for the American people,” said Nydia Valasquez, a Puerto Rican politician who has served in the United States House of Representatives since 1993. “This is not who we are. This is an affront to our American values.”

“Give me your tired, your poor is our American legacy and so we’re hoping that with strong lobbying of our elected representatives of Congress that we will be able to turn back this assault,” said Lytle.

The order drawing criticism from lawmakers and sparking protests at airports across the country including hundreds at Denver International Airport.

Saturday President Trump saying the decision is not a Muslim ban.

“It’s working out very nicely and we’re going to have a very very strict ban and we’re going to have extreme vetting which we should have had in this country for many years,” said President Trump.

