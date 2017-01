ANAHEIM, Calif. — You already know that a trip to Disneyland can be a little painful on the wallet.

However, things could get even pricier with the park’s new 21 Royal restaurant situated in New Orleans Square.

How much for a meal? $1,250 per person.

The experience, which costs $15,000 total for 12 guests, includes park admission, private escorts and an evening in the restaurant – which was actually Walt and Lillian Disney’s personal two-bedroom apartment.

Additional perks include cocktail hour, a 7-course fine dining experience, and a private balcony to enjoy park sights and fireworks.

Want to be a part of the experience? 21 Royal is accepting reservations now.

