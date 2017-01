FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Fremont County Friday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Highway 50 near the westside of Howard.

Troopers say Christopher Monroe of Howard was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango eastbound on the highway when he hit a pedestrian who was in the eastbound lane.

The pedestrian came to rest near the middle of the road and the Durango in the eastbound shoulder, according to authorities.

The pedestrian, whose name is not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs in relation to the pedestrian are under investigation.

Speed is not considered a factor in this crash.