COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A burglary suspect is now also being charged with second degree assault on a peace officer after he hit an officer while waiting to be booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Lance Ryder, was at the CJC waiting to be booked on burglary charges stemming from a shoplifting incident.

According to authorities, an officer was at the window dealing with Ryder’s property when Ryder stood next to him, then hit the officer in the right side of his face.

Deputies subsequently detained Ryder in a holding cell.

Officials say the officer did not sustain any serious injuries and was able to resume his shift.