COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — One homeless man tells us there are groups of people attacking homeless along the Pikes Peak Greenway trail.

He is one of the victims.

Three weeks ago Anthony LaScala Jr. said he was on his bike on the southern part of the Greenway trail near Nevada and I-25.

“Rode over to the Dorchester Park to speak with some friends of mine,” said LaScala.

That’s when he said someone popped out from behind a tree and pushed him over on his bike, but then two more people came out with baseball bats.

“It was so dark that I couldn’t see who they were. It happened almost immediately. They hit me in my chest, they hit me in my back, they hit me in my kidneys, they hit me in my legs, they hit me on the back of my neck,” said LaScala.

They beat him until he was unconscious and left him lying on the trail.

“I don’t know if it is some kind of prank, maybe they’re angry at the homeless, but these are younger people,” said LaScala.

Anthony went to the hospital.

While getting checked out, he filed a police report with CSPD.

“I never got a follow up call. Nothing. There was no extent to it. It was, ‘Ok, this happened. Here is your report number. Gotta go. Bye,’” said LaScala.

That is the most upsetting part for him, because besides the assault on him, he continues to hear stories of other homeless people getting attacked in similar ways.

“We have the right to the same safety and protection that law enforcement is supposed to give everyone, not just the people who have houses,” said LaScala.

We have requested the police report from Anthony’s assault, but it will take 7-10 business days to get.

In the meantime, CSDP has not responded to our requests for comment about this story.