COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new scam is making its rounds nationwide.

If you get a call from a number you don’t know and the person on the other end introduces themselves and then asks “Can you hear me?” – don’t answer and hang up immediately.

Police say when people reply with “yes,” their response is recorded for the criminal to use.

Cops say if the con artist has you saying yes, they already have your number and many phone providers will pass through third-party charges.

When a victim tries to dispute a charge, the crook says they have your approval on another line.

People in Florida and Pennsylvania have recently reported falling victim to the scam.