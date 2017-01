FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two people who were already in jail for unrelated crimes are now facing charges for a December carjacking at a Fountain gas station.

The carjacking December 28 at the Kum & Go on Fountain Mesa Road. Police said the victim was at the pumps fueling her car when she saw a man jump into the driver’s seat and start the car. The victim got into a struggle with the suspect and was dragged a short distance as the suspect drove away with her car. Another man then drove away in the suspect’s car.

Police recovered the stolen car a few days later.

Police identified the suspects as Michael Angelo Martinez, 26, and Juan Jose Herrera, 25. Police said both suspects were already in jail for unrelated crimes when they were charged Thursday. Martinez is accused of robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft, which are both felonies. Herrera is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft.