FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A road rage suspect was arrested after stopping in an elementary school parking lot Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the road rage incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Interstate 25 in Fountain. The suspect, 22-year-old Cody Procasky, fired several shots at the victim, according to police. The victim then called police while following Procasky through Fountain and toward Colorado Springs.

Procasky stopped in the parking lot of Webster Elementary School, where he was arrested without further incident. He was jailed on several charges, according to police.

Webster Elementary School and Mesa Ridge High School were briefly put on lockdown until the scene was secured. Police said no shots were fired near the schools, and there was no danger to the students.

No injuries were reported.