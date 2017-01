Related Coverage Two arrested in mail theft from Pueblo West Post Office

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Deputies are asking everyone who deposited mail in the dropbox at the Pueblo West Post Office recently to check to make sure the mail made it to its destination.

The warning comes after deputies discovered that two people had been stealing mail from the box. The suspects, 34-year-old Amy Quini and 35-year-old Johnathan Edington, were arrested January 20. By that point, Quini had successfully cashed several stolen checks, according to deputies. Both suspects are charged with identity theft, forgery, and theft.

Since the arrests, several residents have reported that mail they deposited in the box didn’t make it to its destination.

Anyone who put mail in the box in late December or January is asked to check with the recipient to make sure it reached its destination. Anyone who mailed a check is asked to contact their bank to see if the check was cashed. If the check was cashed, but not by the intended recipient, call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250.

Deputies recovered several pieces of mail that had been stolen from the box. They are working to contact the senders of the recovered items.