FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are warning of a scammer who is posing as a Fountain utility worker in order to gain access to homes.

Thursday afternoon, a resident called police to report a suspicious person who had come to her door. The man said he was with Fountain Utilities and was at the home to install a generator, according to police.

When the woman refused to let the man into her home, he left.

The man was described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and bruises on his face. He was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants. He drove a small black sedan.

Fountain Utilities confirmed they didn’t send any employees to the resident’s home, and they don’t install generators in homes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).