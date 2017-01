Related Coverage Police looking for men who tried to abduct two teen girls in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man tried to abduct a girl in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Academy Boulevard near Galley Road. The man told the victim, a 16-year-old girl, to get in the car. When she refused, the suspect got out and tried to grab her and force her into the car. The victim was able to get away and contact police.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his 40s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, with black and gray hair and a light mustache. He was wearing a white shirt, a brown belt, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.