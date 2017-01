COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two parents are facing child abuse charges for leaving their children unattended in a cold car in a bar parking lot early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 12:45 a.m. at Copperhead Road on North Academy Boulevard. The outdoor temperature at the time was about 12 degrees. The children, ages 6 and 2, were alone for less than 30 minutes before a citizen noticed them and reported the incident to bar security, according to police.

When officers arrived, they learned the children’s father had brought the kids to the bar and left them in the car while he went inside to look for their mother.

Police said the children were physically unharmed, but DHS was advised of the situation and the children were temporarily placed pending further investigation.

Both parents were cited for misdemeanor child abuse. Their names are not being released.