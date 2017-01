COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A housing developer is going to be building a new apartment complex that will house people with low income.

It’s going to be built in the south west part of town.

People in that neighborhood though have some reservations about the project.

60 units will be at south Academy and south Nevada right behind the Safeway.

Right next to already existing condos.

The developer said this will fill a major need in our community.

“There’s a drastic shortage and it’s expected to get worse,” said the Executive Director of Greccio Housing Lee Patke.

Patke sites a 2014 study by the city that shows we’re 20,000 affordable housing units short of where we need to be.

That’s why this new complex will be for people who make a certain percentage of the $71,000 median income of our area.

“There will be one, two, and three bedroom units. Four people making 30, 40, or 50 percent of the median income, so rents range from the mid to upper four hundreds to about seven hundred and the low seven hundreds,” said Patke.

The development will next to one of the most affluent neighborhoods in all of Colorado Springs.

Fran Austin lives close by to the development.

Her main concern is the traffic that will be added to the already busy area.

“It could be problematic, because they also have the trucks. All the trucks that deliver to Safeway, so not only are you competing with the condos that are already there,” said Austin.

“A traffic study is not required, because this is already zoned and plotted appropriately for this use,” said Patke.

Other neighbors that didn’t want to go on camera have concerns about dropping property values because of the apartments.

The developer said its unlikely values would drop more than 2.5 percent, if at all.

Some neighbors are still concerned about the impact of moving so many 4 person families into the area; specifically, with the schools.

Right now, there is room in the district for students, but one former school nurse, who lives in the area, said people aren’t thinking about the services the children from these low income families will need while in school.

“Extra tutoring, extra support services, pre-breakfast services, day care, after school services, especially if the idea is that this was for working families,” said Margie Miller

Right now, the project is going through a review process by the city’s planning board.

They’re accepting public comment and there will be another public meeting at the Pinon Valley Elementary School on February 15th to inform neighbors.

If everything passes the review process, construction on the complex could start in May or June, with it being completed in 2018.