COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With help from grant money and donations, Scott Elementary School designed an outdoor amphitheater with planters for every grade.

The program was made possible by a grant from Lowe’s and Dawson Construction, who donated more than $50,000 in materials and labor.

“We introduced Hawaiian culture, which is really an exciting thing for kids because it does talk more about sustainability and our planet and caring for each other ultimately,” principal Mary Crimmins said. “So I think it’s a great way to teach them some culture and then take it forward.”

The principal said since all students learn differently, the outdoor environment gives the school and teachers one more tool to reach students.

Eventually, according to school officials, the garden will have musical centers, a buddy bench, and an amphitheater.