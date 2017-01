COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An arson investigation is underway after a fire in an Old Colorado City park pavilion.

Firefighters said a fire was discovered in the pavilion/bathroom building at Bancroft Park around 3:15 a.m. Friday. Bancroft Park is on Colorado Avenue in the heart of Old Colorado City.

Firefighters said no one was found in the building at the time of the fire, and no injures were reported.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.