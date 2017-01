Related Coverage Springs man, Woodland Park woman accused of producing child pornography

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for impersonating an Internet Crimes Against Children officer and asking for child porn.

Brandon Tyler Hill, 31, was sentenced January 19 for transportation of child pornography. He pled guilty to the charges on March 31.

Prosecutors said Hill had previously been convicted of criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a child in El Paso County.

According to court documents, police started investigating after a witness told them Hill had sent unwanted child porn images via email. Investigators determined Hill was using several different identities, including that of an Internet Crimes Against Children officer, to convince the witness to produce child porn.

Investigators determined Hill was also communicating with Riannon Carnahan of Woodland Park, who had access to a 3-year-old child. Hill made repeated requests for photos and videos of the child engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to investigators. Carnahan took some photos and videos with her cell phone and sent them to Hill.

Carnahan pled guilty to the charges against her and will be sentenced on February 21.