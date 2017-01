COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after attacking Colorado Springs police officers early Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at an apartment on Rebecca Lane, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle. Officers were called to the apartment because of a fight between two roommates. When officers tried to contact the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Leroy White, he physically attacked them, according to police. The officers tased White and arrested him without further incident.

White is charged with attempted second-degree assault, third-degree assault, obstruction, and criminal mischief.