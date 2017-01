COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An El Paso County man has been sentenced to prison after he was caught using a PlayStation 3 to hide more than 10,000 images and videos of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Allen LeRoy Simons III, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in federal prison, followed by 30 years on supervised release. The judge gave Simons credit for three years served in Colorado prisons, reducing the federal sentence to 14 years. Simons must also pay $27,000 in restitution to the victims.

Simons was indicted by a federal grand jury in May. At the time, he was on state probation for sexual exploitation of a child. He pled guilty to possession of child pornography in August.

Prosecutors said Simons used email to trade thousands of child porn images and graphically discuss the sexual abuse of children. Investigators determined Simons had more than 10,000 images and videos of child porn. He used a PlayStation 3 to access the internet and trade child porn, allowing him to hide his illegal actions from probation officers.