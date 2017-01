COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a roofing contractor who is accused of fraud.

Deputies said Jeff Masias is wanted for one count of felony theft. Deputies are investigating Innovative Roofing and Construction, the company he owns.

Deputies said several more victims of the fraud have come forward, and more charges may be filed.

If you think you may have fallen victim to Masias or his company, you’re asked to call Detective Price at 719-520-7505.