COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — One of the most controversial people who contributes to the alt right publication Breitbart, which was created by Whitehouse Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, spoke at UCCS Thursday.

As expected, people protested what some call hate speech.

Milo Yiannopoulos is a British author who also writes for Breitbart.

By some, he is considered wildly popular, but there are also a lot of people who disagree with his rhetoric.

Milo’s presence on campus got a strong reaction.

“No trump. No KKK. No fascist USA,” chanted a group of about 50 protesters.

One protestor said it’s because of what Milo says.

“Milo stands for a lot of hate and divisiveness and that’s not what our campus is supposed to stand for,” said student Sandhya Kutty Falls.

There were a lot of people there to see him because of what he says.

“Insightful approach to modern day politics in my opinion and I think he’s entertaining,” said Sam Elzinga, who was there to see Milo.

Some said it’s the meaning behind that entertainment that is concerning.

“Any type of ism that you can think of he has it. Racism, homophobia, anything that you don’t want in your country,” said Kutty Falls.

“What he is saying is not hate speech. It needs to be slander, libel, and that means he needs to be actively saying that he wants to hurt people. That he wants to kill someone, that he wants to destroy certain people, and he’s not saying that,” said Elzinga.

Some people argue that Milo is a bully.

“I don’t think he bullies anyone. I think he says things that people don’t like, but he’s not bullying people. He’s not actively trying to be malicious,” said Elzinga.

Some people who protested do take it to be malicious though, which is why they feel more comfortable seeing all the people protesting.

“It’s great to know that I’m not alone and I know a lot of marginalized people think that,” said Kutty Falls.

Milo’s speech at UCCS was expectedly unfit for a TV audience in some instances.

To paraphrase some of what he said:

A big underlying theme of his speech was that the white working class of America got disenchanted with political correctness, according to him, and the left is essentially making people soft with over political correctness.

It’s unclear how this next part connects to the topic, but he also said that only white, rich, men should be in any positions of true power, because they’re the only ones who can be inherently unbiased.