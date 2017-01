COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tourism in the Pikes Peak region continues to boom each year.

Compare that to the seven-percent drop in visitors Colorado saw across the state in 2016.

“The secret’s out you know, the people who have come here know that it’s a great place to vacation, but we just keep making lists and getting a lot of attention here,” said Chelsy Offutt, director of communications at Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.

According to the Convention And Visitors Bureau, tourism in the Pikes Peak region was up more than 14-percent last year.

They add Trip Adviser has continued to name Colorado Springs as one of the best cities, while also naming Garden of the Gods as one of the best parks.

“Spending from tourists here in the Pikes Peak region is really integral to our economy. It’s the third largest employer and $63-dollars per second is pumped into our local economy by tourists,” Offutt said.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau Says all that money goes into the general fund, which helps to pay for road maintenance and first res ponders.

And when tourism is up, it helps the local economy — by providing more than 1,700 jobs.

“We get a Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, which is a snapshot of local hotels, bed and breakfasts within the region, of an idea of how many people are filling these hotel rooms and what the room rate is. And we just saw a 19-year high in our most recent report in occupancy,” Offutt said.

So, how do they keep track of all the visitors? Through a tax.

“The lodgers and automobile rental tax is an additional tax on city hotel room overnights and rental cars. We are funded by two-thirds of that tax to help market the region. So, those numbers are really our best indication of how tourism is performing and that’s what’s at 14.79-percent year to date, 2016 over 2015,” Offutt said.