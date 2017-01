Related Coverage Authorities investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 9-year-old girl was hit and killed by a pickup truck while she was crossing North Academy Boulevard Tuesday evening, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. Police said two pedestrians were legally crossing Academy in a crosswalk when they were hit by a pickup truck that was turning right onto Academy from Carefree Circle.

Police said Alexa Jaimes, 9, died of injuries from the crash. The other pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police said they are still investigating the crash. No charges have been filed. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors.

This is the first traffic-related fatality of 2017 in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were two traffic-related fatalities.

Anyone who saw this crash is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).