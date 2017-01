COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A northeastern Colorado Springs Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Police said the driver was sent to deliver a pizza to a home on Mountainside Drive. When he arrived, no one answered. After several tries, the driver left. A black Nissan Xterra, which had been parked on Mountainside Drive, followed him out of the neighborhood.

Then, in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive, the Xterra cut off the delivery driver, forcing him to stop. Three men got out of the Xterra and forced the victim to hand over cash and the food from the order. Police said the men were armed with handguns and one rifle.

No suspects have been arrested.