COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with two bank robberies that happened at two Academy Bank branches in the first week of January.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing eyeglasses and had a mustache.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.