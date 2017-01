PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has been named 2016 Agency of the Year by Special Olympics Colorado.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor was recently presented with a certificate and gold medallion by representatives from SOC in recognition of their honor.

“It’s an honor for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to be recognized by such a great organization,” Taylor said. “Special Olympics and law enforcement have developed a strong partnership over the years. We, at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, support the mission of Special Olympics Colorado and we are proud to partner with this fine organization through our participation and support of events that benefit the Special Olympic athletes in our state.”

In 2016, Pueblo County Sheriff employees raised over $3,000 at the annual Torch Run and another $6,000 at three Tip-a-Cop nights held at local restaurants.

The Sheriff’s Office also spearheaded the inaugural Pueblo County Polar Plunge fundraising event to benefit Special Olympics Colorado. Last year’s event raised over $20,000 for SOC, with the Sheriff’s Office team contributing over $4,800.

The 2017 Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, February 25.