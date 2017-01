COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Are you a fan of the beloved McDonald’s Big Mac sauce?

We’ve got some good news for you.

On Thursday, January 26, you could take home an 11.4-ounce bottle of the good stuff.

The announcement comes directly after the fast food chain unveiled two new Big Macs – a Big Mac Jr. and a Grand Big Mac.

Bottles of the sauce will be available Thursday at participating restaurants nationwide and on McDonald’s social media channels. Quantities vary per location.

The only participating McDonald’s in Colorado is the restaurant located at 1195 South Colorado Boulevard in Denver.

>> Click here to view a full list of participating locations nationwide.

How can you get your hands on a special bottle?

Those interested have to download the Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app, which will show you the limited edition bottles available. Once you’re in the restaurant, you must share the secret code “There’s a Big Mac for that” to a team member to get your bottle.

The exclusive bottles are handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

If you can’t make the trip to Denver, you have a chance to win a bottle by following and participating in McDonald’s live giveaway on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This is the first time McDonald’s is giving away the free bottles of sauce in person and live on their social media channels.