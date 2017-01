COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews have controlled a fire at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the hotel located at 411 Lakewood Circle.

Fire officials say it started on the third floor laundry room.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the dryer.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are on scene and air quality is currently being monitored.