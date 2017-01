COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Professional bicycle racing is returning to Colorado – and it will start right here in Colorado Springs.

The city announced Wednesday that the Colorado Classic will roll through the Springs, Breckenridge, and Denver in August.

The Colorado Classic will feature two days of professional women’s cycling and professional male cyclists will race more than 300 miles in fan-friendly circuits across the state.

Colorado Springs will host the first stage.

Two-time Olympian and mountain bike world champion Alison Dunlap says it will be a difficult course.

“The course will be tricky in Colorado Springs, mostly because we’re not flat,” she said. “We have a lot of hills if they do the circuit in Garden of the Gods. That course has been used in world championships previously.”

Dunlap went on to say Colorado Springs is one of the best cycling cities in the entire Front Range and she believes the event will be even bigger and more exciting than the USA Pro Cycling Challenge the city hosted back in 2011.