COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a few last minute additions, the candidates are now finalized for the upcoming city council election.

The deadline to file was 5 p.m. Monday and some waited until the very last minute to enter the race.

The list includes several familiar names and several current city council members.

Running for the District 1 seat is Greg Basham and incumbent Don Knight.

District 2 had no candidate up until Monday night. Now two are in the running – Timothy Dietz and David Geislinger.

District 3 has two newcomers – Chuck Fowler and Jaymen Johnson, in addition to former Colorado Springs vice mayor Richard Skorman.

In District 4, Yolanda Avila and current city council member Helen Collins.

In District 5, Lynette Crow-Iverson and incumbent Jill Gaebler.

Finally in District 6: Janka Joshi and current member Andy Pico.

The names will be drawn on Friday to determine the order and will then be printed on the ballot.

The city council election will be held April 4.